114 new cases, seven new deaths reported as Gov. Beshear gives COVID-19 news conference

Kentucky's largest cities continue to be pounded by a surge of coronavirus infections, Governor Andy Beshear announced Tuesday during his COVID-19 news conference.

The governor initially announced 114 new cases and six new deaths Tuesday. He later added a seventh death from Campbell County mid-conference.

According to the Kentucky Department of Public Health's official COVID-19 website, Kentucky now has 591 confirmed cases of coronavirus with 13 deaths.

There are discrepancies between the numbers reported by the governor, the state, and those from local health departments. With the additional cases from the governor, that number may be as high as 594 with 18 deaths.

Shortly before 3:00 p.m., the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department confirmed 17 new coronavirus cases and one new death in the city. They currently have at least 110 cases and two deaths.

The Louisville Courier-Journal reports that Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced 43 new cases and four deaths in Jefferson County. They currently have 206 cases with seven deaths.

The continuing surge of the new cases comes as the U.S. death toll surpasses that of 9/11 and Pearl Harbor.

On Monday, local health departments in Laurel and Rockcastle Counties each announced one new case.

WYMT will work to verify any reported cases from the governor with local health departments before they are published.

The governor issued an order Monday forbidding Kentuckians from traveling out of state unless they are going to work or in need of essential services.

He also asked Kentuckians to pay their respects to the Kentuckians who have died from the virus by displaying green lights outside of their homes.

You can watch the news conference live below:



