WATCH: Kentucky and Virginia Tech get into pregame scuffle

Virginia Tech wide receiver Tre Turner (11)/Kentucky quarterback Lynn Bowden Jr. (1) celebrates with running back Christopher Rodriguez Jr. (24)
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Tue 11:39 AM, Dec 31, 2019

CHARLOTTE, NC. (WYMT) - Tensions were already high between Virginia Tech and Kentucky after an incident at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Those tensions continued pregame, as the two appeared to exchange words during warm-ups.

The two kick-off at Noon on ESPN. We will see if there are any more antics during the game.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus