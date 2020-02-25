WATCH: Interview with Greta Van Susteren about Tuesday night's debate

The Democratic presidential candidates take the stage Tuesday night at the CBS News Debate in Charleston, South Carolina.

Greta Van Susteren, American commentator and former television news anchor for CNN, Fox News, and NBC News., Photo Date: February 2018 / Photo: Voice of America / (MGN)

Bernie Sanders is on a roll but his opponents say he is not the candidate who can beat President Trump.

WYMT's Steve Hensley talked to the host of Full Court Press and our national political analyst, Greta Van Susteren, about the debate.

You can watch the full interview in the above video.