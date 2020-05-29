Friday Update: 283 new COVID-19 cases, 9 new deaths in Kentucky

Governor Andy Beshear is giving his Friday COVID-19 update.

The governor announced 283 new cases and nine new deaths in Kentucky.

At least 9,464 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 418.

3,231 people have recovered from the virus.

227,944 Kentuckians have received tests.

Governor Beshear also announced a new order to allow Kentuckians to renew their driver's license through the mail.

WYMT independently confirms all of Southeastern Kentucky's positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state's COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky's official COVID-19 website here.