WATCH: Local cafeteria workers give student ultimate surprise on his birthday

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Fri 11:03 PM, Jan 10, 2020

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Often we never know how the simplest of gestures can have a powerful impact.

Look no further than this story here. Where cafeteria workers at Pike County Central High School decided to go the extra mile.

For Austin Kendrick's birthday, the group pooled money together and bought him tickets for Monday Night Raw in Lexington.

To make things even better they posted a video of the exchange on Facebook and it might bring you to tears.

Monday Night Raw is this coming Monday at Rupp Arena beginning around 7:30 p.m.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus