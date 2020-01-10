WATCH: Local cafeteria workers give student ultimate surprise on his birthday

Often we never know how the simplest of gestures can have a powerful impact.

Look no further than this story here. Where cafeteria workers at Pike County Central High School decided to go the extra mile.

For Austin Kendrick's birthday, the group pooled money together and bought him tickets for Monday Night Raw in Lexington.

To make things even better they posted a video of the exchange on Facebook and it might bring you to tears.

Monday Night Raw is this coming Monday at Rupp Arena beginning around 7:30 p.m.