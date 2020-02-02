Bill Murray reprises ‘Groundhog Day’ role for Super Bowl commercial

Actor Bill Murray attends the premiere of "The Dead Don't Die" at the Museum of Modern Art on Monday, June 10, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Feb 02, 2020

(WAFB) – Actor Bill Murray has reprised his role as local TV weatherman Phil Connors from the 1993 film "Groundhog Day" for a Jeep commercial that will air during Super Bowl LIV, which happens to be on Groundhog Day, Feb. 2, 2020.

The 60-second commercial stays true to the plot of the popular movie, where Murray is stuck in a loop of living the same day, Groundhog Day, over and over again.

Click here to watch the commercial.

Murray wakes up every morning in a bed and breakfast in Punxsutawney, Pa. on Groundhog Day to the Sonny and Cher song “I Got You Babe.”

The twist is that Murray escapes in a brand new Jeep Gladiator truck instead of a Chevrolet pickup truck.

After Murray and the famous groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil, have adventures in the shiny orange vehicle, the ad ends with the line “No day is the same in a Jeep Gladiator.”

