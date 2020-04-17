W. Va. governor concerned about COVID-19 testing in nursing homes

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said Thursday that testing in nursing homes has been a concern, and he plans to get to the bottom of the several outbreaks seen across the state.

"We did have an incident that happened (Thursday)," Justice said. "I really feel like that I was not getting all the information, but we sent in the National Guard and our Health Department to find out what was going on."

"The governor directed earlier in the day for the National Guard to move assets forward to Jackson County to be prepared to support the Health Department and facility to conduct testing," said General James Hoyer with West Virginia National Guard.

The state has not said at what facility the testing happened or specifically what the issue was.

Visitors to nursing homes have been told to restrict visitors by the governor since March 12 to prevent the spread of the virus and protect members of the state's most vulnerable population.

He says cases at homes across the state have continued to climb.

"We have told our people point-blank when we have one person in an outbreak in a nursing home to run to the fire and test everybody there, all the employees and everybody there," Justice said.

Without details, Justice said in this case, that didn't happen.

WSAZ has reported on nursing home and care facility outbreaks in Monongalia, Kanawha, and Wayne counties since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. To date there have been no reports of an outbreak at a facility in Jackson.

Jackson County was placed on the state's list of hot-spots for COVID-19 on Monday, April 13. On Friday, state leaders said the county declined to be considered a hot-spot on the prior Friday. The reason being that the cases there were considered older and under control.

"I’m going to get to the bottom of this and if I truly find out that we have individuals that purposely didn’t do what their job is to do, they’re going to be gone."

West Virginia Health Care Association CEO Marty Wright issued the following statement after Thursday's news conference:

“We are grateful to Governor Justice for his comments on COVID-19 testing procedures in long-term care facilities. As the statewide association representing long-term care facilities, we have consistently supported the testing of all residents and staff in any facility where COVID-19 is detected. The governor’s comments echo previous commitments from other state leaders, and we wish to thank Secretary Crouch, Dr. Slemp, and Dr. Marsh for working to establish a statewide policy and consensus among the counties to do prompt facility-wide testing. Based on results in other states, we firmly believe that facility-wide testing will aid our providers in implementing necessary isolation procedures, help to curb the spread of the virus, and provide transparency to residents, staff, and their loved ones.”