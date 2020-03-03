Voter photo ID bill takes one step closer to becoming law

New changes to what is required to vote in Kentucky are a step closer to becoming law.

The Kentucky House advanced its version of Senate Bill 2 Tuesday. It's called the Voter ID Bill and would require most voters to show a photo ID to cast a ballot.

The newly-elected Secretary of State ran on the promise of a bill like this.

"And he was rewarded with a victory in that election because that's what the people want," said Rep. James Tipton (R-Taylorsville).

The House made some changes to the Senate version of the bill, one of which would allow poll workers to vouch for the identity of those they know.

"This issue is about protecting the integrity of the ballot," said Rep. Tipton.

The measure passed 62-35 with numerous Democrats voicing opposition. Some feared it is simply a political move by Republicans.

"This is a blatant attempt to suppress voters, women who change their name, minorities, the elderly, the disabled," argued Rep. Mary Lou Marzian (D-Louisville).

"That the motivation for rushing this bill through in time for November means that it's a very calculated strategy aimed at reducing voter participation," said Rep. Cherlynn Stevenson (D-Lexington).

With the changes, it will have to go back to the Senate before heading to the governor's desk.

"I want to see the final version but I want to say I can't support any bill that would make it harder for people to vote," said Governor Andy Beshear.

The bill does include financial help for those who cannot afford to buy a photo ID.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky made the following statement in response to the bill:

“Legislators have passed SB2, the Mandatory Photo Voter ID Bill, despite acknowledging that the Commonwealth has no recorded instances of in-person voter impersonation, the only type of fraud photo ID can prevent. There is no need for this law. Make no mistake: This will create new barriers that make it harder to vote. It will disproportionately impact people of color, senior citizens, the poor, people with disabilities, and people who live in rural areas.

During floor debate, legislators rejected two important changes that would have softened the blow to voters. One was even supported by Secretary of State Adams and would have accepted voters’ personal reasons for not having a valid photo ID. The second change would have delayed implementation until after the November 2020 election. We remain deeply concerned about the rushed timeline and lack of resources to implement the bill just months ahead of a highly anticipated election.

We will monitor SB2 through the concurrence process and look forward to seeing what, if any, action Governor Beshear may take on the bill if it is delivered to his desk. We continue to consider legal action to ensure the law and its implementation do not infringe on Kentuckians’ constitutional right to vote. We will make our decision based on the provisions upon final passage."