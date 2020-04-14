Voter ID bill, COVID-19 relief on agenda as General Assembly wraps up 2020 session

Kentucky lawmakers are back in Frankfort working to wrap up the 2020 regular General Assembly session.

They are doing it amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and meeting in a much different way.

While Senators spread out for social distancing, the House voted remotely. Just marking attendance took nearly 45 minutes.

Items on their agenda include gubernatorial vetoes and possibly another COVID-19 relief bill.

Lawmakers typically return for the final two days of a session to override gubernatorial vetoes.

Governor Beshear has vetoed the bill to require a photo ID to vote. Lawmakers say they plan to override that.

"A bill that enjoyed broad public support," said Republican Senator Damon Thayer of Georgetown. "We show our IDs to do just about everything these days."

They also hope to pass another COVID-19 relief bill to provide incentives to jump-start the state's economy.

All of this at a time when the capital remains closed to the public and the Governor continues to call on legislators to finish and go home.

"What they should do is only do what is necessary and do it as quickly as possible," Governor Beshear said. "Their actions are going to impact the lives of others around them."

"I understand that some don't think the work of the legislature is essential," said Republican House Speaker David Osborne. "But the Constitution would disagree with them. We were elected to do a job and we are going to do the job."

Any new legislation passed Tuesday and Wednesday can be vetoed by the governor and the legislature cannot override these vetoes. Per the state constitution, the session ends on April 15th.