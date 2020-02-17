Volunteers go to work to help communities rebuild as floodwaters drop

The water levels are dropping in Southeastern Kentucky. Volunteers are working in Bell, Harlan and Whitley Counties to help with the aftermath.

Local officials said the Cumberland River in Whitley County is just more than 12 feet Monday, which is well below the 30 or so feet it was about a week ago.

Kentucky Baptist Relief will have several crews in this corner of the state. Dave Hampton helps people recover from disasters all over the United States but starting Tuesday, he will help his neighbors.

Cleanup crews will remove everything down to the studs in damaged homes so people can rebuild. Whitley County officials said more than 50 homes were damaged in the county alone.

"Carrying out anything that is damaged, putting it on the street or in a dumpster, and then we will clean all the mud out of the houses," said Hampton. "The houses we assessed so far all had mud in them. Anywhere from a quarter of an inch to five or six inches of mud."

Local officials said there is also a group of retired military folks called Team Rubicon that will be in Whitley County to help starting Tuesday.