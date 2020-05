Tennessee running back Tim Jordan was arrested on firearm and marijuana charges in his home county Saturday morning.

The 20-year-old is charged with carrying a concealed firearm, cannabis possession of not more than 20 grams, and possession of paraphernalia.

Jordan, a rising senior, started four games for the Vols this past season.

He was booked at Polk County Jail. He will be released on a $2,000 bond.