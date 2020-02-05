'He's trying to kill me': Man drives car into power pole as wife screams, police say

Pikeville Police Department responded to a call Saturday in the Double Kwik parking lot, next to the South Side Center on U.S. 23.

Officers say they arrived at the scene to find a Jeep with its front-end smashed into a wooden power pole.

"Once they got there and investigated, they found a male and female there. The female had sustained significant injuries to her head and arm," said PPD lieutenant Russell Blankenship.

Brandon James Justus, of Hurley, Virginia, was driving the vehicle with his wife in the passenger's seat.

According to the citation, witnesses saw the couple "fighting and arguing" and heard Justus' wife screaming that "he was trying to kill her." But Justus told police the crash was an accident.

"He stated that the female subject did bite him on the arm and they were arguing prior to that also," Blankenship said.

Arresting officer Joe Slone reported that he observed bite marks on Justus' arm.

Justus was arrested on charges of wanton endangerment, reckless driving and assault, as well as failure to provide insurance and registration. His wife was taken to Pikeville Medical Center.

Blankenship said the high-traffic area in which the crash occurred could have easily made the situation worse.

"It’s highly congested. A lot of traffic. It’s kind of in a curve there," Blankenship said.