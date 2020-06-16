Advertisement

Virginia governor to propose Juneteenth as state holiday

In this April 8, 2020 file photo, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gestures during a news conference at the Capitol in Richmond, Va. (Source: AP Photo/Steve Helber/AP)
In this April 8, 2020 file photo, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gestures during a news conference at the Capitol in Richmond, Va. (Source: AP Photo/Steve Helber/AP) (GIM)
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 3:04 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced Tuesday that he will propose making Juneteenth — a day that commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S. — an official holiday in a state that was once home to the capital of the Confederacy.

Juneteenth, which is also called Emancipation Day and Freedom Day, is celebrated annually on June 19. Texas first made it a state holiday in 1980.

The holiday would be a paid day off for all state employees. Northam said he thinks Virginia would be only the second state to do so.

Northam was joined Tuesday at his news conference by musician Pharrell Williams, who is from Virginia. “This is a very special moment,” Williams said.

The holiday commemorates June 19, 1865, when news finally reached African Americans in Texas that President Abraham Lincoln had issued the Emancipation Proclamation freeing slaves living in Confederate states two years earlier. When Union soldiers arrived in Galveston to bring the news that slavery had been abolished, former slaves celebrated.

President Donald Trump announced last week that he has rescheduled a campaign rally that was planned in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Juneteenth. The announcement of the rally had sparked an outcry because Tulsa was the site of one of the worst instances of racial violence in U.S. history in 1921, when hundreds of African Americans were massacred by a white mob that burned black-owned businesses and homes.

Earlier this year, Northam signed legislation scrapping Lee-Jackson Day, a state holiday named after two Confederate generals.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Gloomy weather continues Thursday and Friday

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Paige Noel
Gloomy skies and rain chances continue as we end out the workweek. Some better weather moves in for the weekend!

National

Atlanta awaits decision on charges in black man’s killing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KATE BRUMBACK Associated Press
Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard scheduled an afternoon news conference to announce his decision.

National

Escaped wallaby named ‘Surprise’ on the loose in Colo. neighborhood

Updated: 3 hours ago
The marsupial’s name – fittingly, it turns out – is “Surprise.” He went missing two weeks ago from the Zoology Foundation sanctuary in Larkspur, Colorado.

Regional

Police: Possible overdose leads to crash at Kentucky/Virginia state line

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Witnesses told police they saw the driver sit a gas station for some time before his car starting moving into the road, hitting a high wall.

Regional

VDH: 53,318 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Virginia; first case reported in Dickenson County

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Virginia Department of Health reported 53,318 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday.

Latest News

Eastern Kentucky News

Police, family searching for missing Pike County man

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
We’re told Wesley Hook, 30, of Pikeville was last seen at his house on Northgate Drive several days ago.

Eastern Kentucky News

Police searching for wanted felon in Floyd County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Christopher Hayden was already wanted on charges of burglarizing a local business and then failing to appear in court after being released on bond.

Sports

Former M.C. Napier coach, Hazard Athletic Director Bill Dixon dies at age 79

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Willie Hope
Former M.C. Napier coach, Hazard Athletic Director Bill Dixon dies at age 79

National

Aunt Jemima brand name, imagery ending after 131 years

Updated: 5 hours ago
Media outlets, including AdAge and AdWeek, reported that the name and imagery on the 131-year-old brand of pancake syrup and mix will change, though it’s not yet known to what.

Eastern Kentucky News

Man dies in Pulaski County fire

Updated: 6 hours ago
No word on what led to the fire.

National

U.S. Army seeks to hire 10,000 new soldiers during national hiring event

Updated: 9 hours ago
The military branch has started Army National Hiring Days, its first nationwide virtual hiring campaign.