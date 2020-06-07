Vigils held in central Kentucky honoring lives taken by police brutality

People from Central Kentucky are holding vigils in honor of those killed because of police brutality.

"It's very emotional, very emotional, and just knowing the lives that were taken without justice, thinking about the families that are grieving right now." said recent high school graduate Troy Posey.

Sister station WKYT reports Posey and his mother are only two of hundreds that showed up to a vigil for the victims of police brutality Sunday morning. The vigil was held in front of the Courthouse in Lexington.

"The death of George Floyd was captured on tape in a visceral way and I think the closest comparison is Emmett Till," said UK African American Studied professor Nikki Brown.