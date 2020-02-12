Video: EKU football player body-slammed officer during arrest, police say

A Grove City Police officer was not injured after being body-slammed by an Eastern Kentucky University football player during an arrest Monday, CBS-affiliate WBNS reports.

Franklin County Jail // WBNS

Michael Harris is facing a felony charge of assault and misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest, obstructing official business and disorderly conduct while intoxicated.

Sources told 10TV that police were called to a business because of a disturbance with an aggressive man who did not work there and wouldn't leave.

Officers believed Harris was intoxicated and did not know where he was or know anyone in the area.

In the video recorded by a camera on a Grove City police cruiser, Harris can be seen fighting back as officers tried to talk to him, lunging at officers. He then can be seen lifting one of the officers up and bringing him to the ground.

Officers were finally able to get him in handcuffs.

Harris is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges on Wednesday.

Eastern Kentucky University confirmed that Harris is a redshirt sophomore for their football program.