Video: Florida men get kicked out of restaurant, return with gun, machete

Authorities in South Florida are looking for a pair of men who forced their way back into a restaurant after twice being kicked out earlier in the evening.

Witnesses say the two men were initially kicked out of the restaurant for fighting with other customers. (Source: Broward Sheriff's Office)

Witnesses say the two men were initially kicked out of the restaurant for fighting with other customers.

They first returned to the business, throwing a chair at the security guard and knocking him in the head.

After getting kicked out a second time, they returned with a handgun and a machete.

A video released Friday by the Broward Sheriff’s Office shows the man with the gun shooting through the door of La Caravane Restaurant early on Dec. 22, before both men entered with their weapons.

“At the time of the shooting, there were between eight and 10 people inside the restaurant,” the sheriff’s office said. “Fortunately, no one was struck by the bullets.”

A security guard was injured when he was hit in the head with a chair. He was taken to the hospital.

Anyone with information can contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.