Victim shot in Louisville in critical condition

Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) is investigating after a person was shot in Louisville Saturday night.

LMPD was called around 11 P.M. to the 700 block of Clay Street. A female victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police later learned a second victim was taken to the hospital from the scene by a personal vehicle. He is expected to survive his injuries.

LMPD is investigating the shooting. They do not believe either shooting is connected to Saturday night’s protests.