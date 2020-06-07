Vicco-Sassafras Volunteer Fire and Rescue hosts 40th annual bass tournament

The sound of fish flopping is a sound often heard at the 40th annual Vicco-Sassafras Volunteer Fire and Rescue Bass Tournament.

However, due to COVID-19, the fate of this year's tournament was up in the air.

"We actually only got the word that we could have it probably two weeks or so before tonight and this is one of our biggest fundraisers so it was definitely going to be a huge impact on our department," said Tournament Coordinator, Jordan Dean.

When they finally learned they would be able to host this year's tournament, there was plenty of excitement.

"Oh, it was definitely very exciting for everyone I mean it’s something that's a tradition here at Vicco-Sassafras. We’ve done it for 40 years now and we’re glad to be able to continue it," Dean added.

The competition took place from Saturday from 7 p.m. to Sunday at 7 a.m. with more than 33 boats participating.

"I knew we had a possibility. I knew where some fish were at and had a good idea of what we needed to do," said tournament winner, Jeffery Coots.

The prize money for winner Jeffery Coots and James Fields was a catch.

"Well we was kind of shocked actually but we kinda thought the last fish we caught this morning kinda broke the ice put us over the edge. We thought we had a good shot at winning it," Coots said.

Dean says he hopes to raise the first place price to $2,500 next year.

Jeff Coots and James Fields won $2,000 coming in first place, weighing in a bag at 15.57 pounds. The second-place winner of $1000 is Mike and Austin Cook weighing in at 15.51 pounds. The third-place winner of $500 is John Reedy and Alex Blair weighing in at 14.81 pounds. Big fish this year goes to Bradley Couch weighing in at 5.04 pounds!