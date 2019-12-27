Veterinarian adopts cat severely burned in house fire

A serious house fire totaled a home in Huntington last week. Five families were displaced but no ‘humans’ were injured.

“Her little ears are burnt,” Teresa Atkins said. “Her fur has all been singed off, her little paw pads are burnt.”

Atkins is the feline coordinator for One by One Animal Advocates. She got a call from a neighbor about a stray cat they found on the porch of that home on Latulle Avenue in Huntington.

“She's got bandages on all four of her paws. She's not really a huge fan of the bandages but she'll adjust as the weeks go on,” veterinarian assistant Lindsay Minnehan said.

The cat, originally named Ms. Kringle, suffered extensive lung damage and her nails melted off.

“Her personality is amazing considering how much pain she must be in,” Minnehan said.

Thankfully, her luck turned when she was brought to the ER veterinarian.

Waiting on the other side of the doors was Dr. M.J. Wixsom, who already had a tough night.

“I just thought I could,” Wixsom said. “It was Christmas time somebody had recently been kind to me cause it'd been a rough time and I guess I was in the giving mood.”

Vet staff have renamed the cat to 'Ember' which they think is more fitting and they thank One by One Animal Advocates for rescuing her.

“She was one, we knew she was special, she was purring, she was the fighter, she was gonna make it,” Atkins said.

The full extent of her injuries won't be known for several days.

She's currently in an oxygen chamber 24 hours a day working to clear her lungs.

“She has been amazing throughout all of her treatments, I mean she has got to hurt,” Wixsom said. “She just seemed like she didn't deserve this, so I was in a position to help.”

They're hoping once healed, Ember can become the new office feline at Guardian Animal Medical Center where Wixsom works in Flatwoods, Kentucky.

“We love feeling like heroes,” Wixsom said.

She moves her coat sleeve to display an embroidered patch that reads: 'We make lives better.'

“We make lives better for dogs, we make lives better for cats, we make lives better for other exotics and we make lives better for people because we help all of the other animals,” Wixsom said.

A Facebook post on the One By One Animal Advocates page raised $950, although the total medical costs will likely be in the thousands of dollars.