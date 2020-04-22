Veteran helps ensure no fellow veteran is forgotten during pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has often been referred to as the Pearl Harbor or 9/11 of this generation.

Darren Atkins, VFW 14th District Chaplin and a veteran himself, has experience with battling the enemy.

“It’s kind of cliché, people have seen this on T-shirts ‘ I took a solemn oath and the oath does not stop at my discharge’. We don’t stop as veterans, nobody takes care of veterans like other veterans," said Atkins.

Having served two tours in Iraq and one in Kosovo he knows what it is like to be in the midst of a battle and wanted to help his fellow veterans.

“We started out by providing disadvantaged children and local veterans with masks, toiletry items such as hand sanitizer, and antibacterial soap. It’s just been a phenomenal result doing this," said Atkins. “All enemies foreign and domestic this virus is an enemy and we have to protect our communities plus our fellow veterans and this is a mission that is vitally important."

With that personal experience facing the long unknown he knows no matter the enemy you leave no man behind.

“One of our members Mr. Dan combs he is 100 years old. I made sure he was one of the first ones I took masks to. To have a man who is a veteran like yourself look you in the eyes and say thank you for not forgetting about me there’s no better feeling than that," said Atkins. “Keep your faith. Stay strong."

So far 105 masks have been given out.

If you are a veteran in need of a mask, or you would like to donate monetarily or with supplies, you can contact the Whitesburg VFW here.