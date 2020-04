Officers from the Hazard Police Department said a Newport Inflatable Vessel was vandalized.

The boat belonged to Kentucky Senator Brandon Smith. He uses it for the sailing school he hosts during the summer.

Police said whoever did this cut a hole in every inflatable section of the boat. They believe someone damaged it between the first of March and March 25.

If you have any information on who may have done this you are asked to call Patrolman Daniel Gross at 606-436-2222.