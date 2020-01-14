Very warm temperatures, rain expected Wednesday

Buckle up! The roller coaster of temperatures continues as we head into the next few days.

Tonight and Tomorrow

Tonight we will continue to see those mostly cloudy skies with a few scattered rain chances. Most of us do look to remain on the dry side tonight. Those gloomy conditions will continue tonight and into your Wednesday. Overnight lows look to only drop into the mid to upper 40s.

Wednesday we'll hang onto those clouds and see rain chances increase as we head into the afternoon hours as that cold front continues to move through the mountains. We could see record-breaking high temperatures tomorrow as well! Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. The record at Jackson is 64°, which was set back in 2007. The record at London is 67°, which was also set back in 2007. We could easily break both records tomorrow.

A few scattered rain chances continue into the evening hours, but we'll start to dry out and possibly clear out a little bit. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s.

Extended Forecast

Sunshine returns Thursday with much cooler temperatures. Highs look to be in the low to mid-40s in the morning hours with temperatures dropping throughout the day. Overnight lows will crash into the mid to upper 20s Thursday night.

We'll continue those cooler temperatures Friday with clouds and rain chances increasing once again. Highs will be in the low to mid-40s with overnight lows only dropping into the upper 30s.

It looks like soggy conditions return Saturday with highs getting back into the mid to upper 50s. After this next system moves in, temperatures crash once again and it looks like those cold temperatures stick around.

By Sunday and into the new week we could see highs in the 30s.

