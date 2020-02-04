"Very optimistic": Bell County jail officials have 30 more days to fix safety violations

Officials at the Bell County Detention Center said they will stay open, despite a letter from the state ordering it to close on Wednesday.

The Department of Corrections sent a letter on Friday ordering the evacuation due to issues with an "inoperable smoke evacuation system." Now, the jail has a 30-day extension to complete the project.

WYMT talked to Jailer Gary Ferguson Tuesday, who said there was a miscommunication. The smoke evacuation system is currently being updated, and is already 70 percent complete.

"I was very optimistic after we met yesterday [Monday] in Frankfort, that there would be a favorable outcome," said Ferguson. "And, you know, God granted everything that I prayed about."

In October 2019, the Department of Corrections ordered the jail to correct the issue or close the jail by December 1, 2019. When jail officials made some progress to correct the violations, the department extended the deadline to January 30, 2020. This is the second extension the state has allowed.