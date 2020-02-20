Very cold night ahead, more sunshine Friday

Skies will clear out very quickly, which will allow for cold air to move in tonight and continue into your Friday.

Tonight and Tomorrow

Those snow showers will move out of here by this evening and clouds will clear out pretty quickly. Those clear skies tonight will allow for temperatures to drop into the mid to upper teens.

It'll be a cold but sunny start to your Friday. Highs will be in the upper 30s to near 40°. We will see plenty of sunshine throughout the day. Clear skies continue Friday night with temperatures dropping into the lower 20s.

The Weekend

Sunshine continues this weekend with much warmer temperatures.

Highs will be in the low to mid-50s both days. Lows Saturday night will be in the lower 30s with those clear skies.

By Sunday night, clouds and rain chances move back into the mountains. It looks like the bulk of the showers arrive Monday. We'll start the day with sunshine on Sunday though so it'll be a nice day. Get out and enjoy this gorgeous weekend!

Extended Forecast

Soggy conditions return for the new workweek. Highs remain in the 50s Monday and Tuesday. We'll see some scattered rain chances Tuesday morning with maybe peeks of sunshine by the afternoon.

However, it looks like we could be tracking another system Wednesday into Thursday that'll bring more rain and cooler temperatures back into the mountains. Could we be tracking more snow as well? Stay tuned! A lot can change before next week.

Want up-to-date information on weather in the mountains? Click here to download the WYMT Weather App.

WYMT Chief Meteorologist

Paige Noël