Very cold air in place to start the new week

The forecast can be summed up in one word for the first part of the week: Cold.

Today and Tonight

Your Martin Luther King Jr. Day Monday starts off frigid. Most folks will wake up in the teens and the wind chill will make it feel colder all day. Cloudy skies will give way to some sun later today as highs struggle toward the 30-degree mark. I don't think most of us will make it. I hope you do.

Tonight, look for partly cloudy skies and another cold night with lows back in the teens. We could even see a few flurries late.

Extended Forecast

The kids will go back to school on Tuesday and make sure that they are layered up, because it will definitely be another cold day. A few clouds and flurries are possible in the morning, but the sun will return later in the day. We should get just above freezing for daytime highs. We're back into the teens Tuesday night under mostly clear skies.

We look dry and warmer for Wednesday and Thursday, with highs getting back to closer to average in the upper 40s to around 50. We'll see more clouds late Thursday as our next system approaches by the end of the work and school week. Those rain chances will likely stick with us through the weekend.

It's early and a lot could change between now and then, so let's focus on staying warm the next couple of days and enjoy the drier conditions while they last.

