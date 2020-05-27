Vending machine vandals target Floyd County car wash

As business owners work to rebuild and restructure in the midst of a re-opening economy, many expected a few bumps in the road. For Willie Crase and Craig Crase, owners of Wet Willie's Car Wash, one of those bumps came Monday night, but it had nothing to do with COVID-19.

"The pop machine had been torn into; the side panels tore off. So, we started looking at the cameras and realized that someone had tried to break into it and possibly other things," said Willie.

On the footage, the brothers saw a car circle the business a few times before pulling into the lot. Once parked, two men were seen attempting to break into a Coca-Cola machine.

"Sad that things have slowed down because of the pandemic the way it is," said Willie. "And on top of that have to deal with somebody trying to break into your business."

He said nothing was taken and the men jumped back into the vehicle quickly. He believes it is likely that the vandals noticed they were being recorded.

"We store zero money on-site. So, they can break-in and maybe steal a few cans of pop and maybe a bar of soap or something," Willie said.

He said he wants to find the men responsible to make sure no other business is targeted.

"We're just trying to make a living and support our families and be good citizens of the community," Willie said. "I think it's a shame. I'd like for our community to stand together in stuff like this and make sure it doesn't happen to anybody else."

He said coming together to promote a safer environment is something that falls on the shoulders of anyone with an investment in the city's future.

"We need to take care of it, try to protect everybody, and take care of each other," he said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Martin City Police Department at (606)285-3062 or use the anonymous tip line at (606)949-1402.