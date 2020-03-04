Vaping ban bill moves forward in Kentucky General Assembly

A bill to ban tobacco use or vaping for young people made another step in the General Assembly Wednesday.

Senate Bill 56 would prohibit the sale of tobacco or vaping devices to anyone under the age of 21. It has language that brings Kentucky law in line with new federal statutes.

Health advocates said it addresses a growing problem of young people vaping or using tobacco products.

"We know that electronic cigarette use among high school students has reached epidemic proportions. More than one in four high school students answers yes to the question, 'have you used an e-cigarette in the last 30 days?'" said Bonnie Hackbarth with the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky.

The bill includes fines of $50-$500 for those who violate the age restrictions for e-cigarettes or tobacco products.