Vandals spray paint historic Nada Tunnel in Daniel Boone National Forest

Forest Service officials are looking for people who vandalized a historic tunnel and a restroom.

At some point last week, vandals hit the Red River Gorge in the Daniel Boone National Forest.

Forest Service officials said the historic Nada Tunnel, an old railroad tunnel built more than 100 years ago, was spray painted.

The restroom facility at the end of Tunnel Ridge Road was also spray painted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Daniel Boone National Forest on Facebook through a private message or call the office headquarters in Winchester at 859-745-3100.