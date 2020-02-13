Local farmer's market hosts Valentine's Day event

The Norfolk Local Foods Board hosted a farmer's market for Valentine's Day on Thursday.

The farmer's market was not your typical market where you could buy fresh produce. Instead, you could buy local crafts, food, candles and much more.

"We wanted to give the public a chance to buy locally made gifts of food or crafts for their Valentine this year we did it last year and had a lot of success with it - it was a lot of fun. The public responded really well" said Norfolk board member Jenny Williams.

The board also sold soups as a fundraiser for its 'Double Dollars' program which helps Snap and WIC recipients by doubling the dollar amount a person can buy of healthy produce.