Appalachian Arts Alliance hosts 'Love in the Mountains'

The Appalachian Arts Alliance had its 'Love in the Mountains' Valentine's Dinner and Show on Friday. This event was the first performance of the 2020 performing arts series. The dinner kicked off with a performance of Kiana and the Sun Kings band.

"It's Valentine's Day and it's a good time for people to get out that love each other and want to have something fun maybe romantic to do. There's dinner - really good dinner, drinks, dancing and just a good time," said executive director Tim Deaton.

The Appalachian Arts Alliance was prepared for about 120 people. Attendees could give a donation to the organization at check-in.