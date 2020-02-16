Crash in Lee County, Va. leaves one man dead

Officials from Virginia State Police are investigating a crash involving one truck in Lee County, Virginia. The crash happened on Friday at 10:05 p.m. on Old Route 58.

Officials said a 2005 Dodge pickup truck was traveling east on Old Route 58 when it ran off the right side of the road near Route 708. The pickup truck overturned.

Police said the driver, Michael W. Day, 57, of Big Stone Gap, Virginia, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the truck.

The crash remains under investigation.