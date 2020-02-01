VSP: One person dead following crash involving Lee County deputy

One person is dead following a crash involving a Lee County deputy.

According to the Virginia State Police, investigators were called to a two-vehicle wreck on Route 58 about 1:24 p.m. Friday.

A Lee County deputy was responding to an emergency call, headed east, when officials said a vehicle pulled out in front of his patrol vehicle.

According to VSP, the deputy then swerved to avoid the other car, but the vehicles collided in the westbound lanes of Route 58.

Both the deputy and the other driver were taken to Lonesome Pine Hospital for treatment.

VSP stated other driver died from his injuries after arriving at the hospital.

The deputy had serious but non-life threatening injuries.

VSP has not released the identity of either.

“The deputy’s vehicle did have its lights and siren activated at the time of the crash,” the VSP release stated.

State police are investigating the crash at the request of Lee County Sheriff Gary Parsons.