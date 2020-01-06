VIDEO: Three bailiffs sent to hospital after courtroom brawl

A fight broke out in a Johnson County courtroom Friday morning.

Courtroom video appeared to show a shackled and cuffed 26-year-old Timmy Hall hit one bailiff in the face.

Soon after, another bailiff jumped in to help subdue hall.

Those inside the courtroom said it happened out of nowhere.

"Everything happens in a split second," said Don Webb.

Webb is one of the bailiffs who helped subdue Hall.

Officials told WYMT, Hall hit bailiff James Wright in the face with his cuffs right before he exited the room.

"I mean, it's a split-second decision. You don't really have time to really think about what you're going to do. You just got to react and do it," Webb pointed out. "I took off running, grabbed a hold of the prisoner."

As Webb watched the courtroom video, he explained to WYMT a play-by-play of the brawl.

"We wrestled, we wrestled. Now we have him down on the table in front of the jury. That's when I got him in a headlock," Webb recalled.

You can also see a table pushed to the side as the fight continued.

"We got him. I'm about ready to go down. I go down. I still keep him in a headlock," Webb pointed out in the video.

You can also see in the video another inmate instigating the brawl.

"He was standing there jumping up and down hollering, "get him, Timmy, get him, Timmy," Webb said.

Several minutes pass and eventually others help subdue and bring Hall out of the courtroom.

"This is the first time it's happened here and I hope it's the last," said Webb.

"You got to understand, I'll be 71 next month and look, I still took him down," Webb explained as the video played on his phone.

Johnson County Sheriff Doug Saylor told WYMT this incident will be used as a learning experience.

"We're going to equip some of the jail men in the courtroom with some other tools such as possibly a tazer or something to that effect just in case of situations like this," said Sheriff Saylor.

The sheriff also mentioned they will begin cuffing inmates behind their backs instead of in front of them.

Timmy Hall was being arraigned in Johnson Circuit Court on two counts of second-degree assault and two counts of PFO.

Hall was returned to the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.

Three officers were treated for injuries at a nearby hospital and later released.

Hall has been charged with three charges of third-degree assault and resisting arrest. Officials said other charges are pending.

