6,171 cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 12 in Buchanan Co.

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Virginia rose to 6,171 on Tuesday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The Virginia Department of Health reports there have been 154 deaths attributed to the virus in the state so far, and 978 people have been hospitalized.

42,763 people have been tested for the virus in Virginia, according to VDH.

In Southwest Virginia, the following cases were reported:

Washington County – 27

Bristol, Va. – 1

Scott County – 3

Lee County – 6

Wise County – 14

Buchanan County -12

Russell County – 2

Smyth County – 11

Tazewell County – 4