VDH: Two new COVID-19 cases reported in Wise County

The Virginia Department of Health reported 47,856 total cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday.

Officials said there have been 1,445 deaths across the state along with 4,957 hospitalizations.

In our coverage area, two new cases were reported in Wise County, bringing their total number of cases to 27.

Dickenson County still does not have a confirmed case.

You can see the full numbers below:

Buchanan County – 18 cases

Lee County – 9 cases / 1 hospitalization

Norton – 2 cases / 2 hospitalizations

Wise County – 27 cases / 11 hospitalizations / 2 deaths