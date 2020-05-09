VADOC: Third staff member tests positive for COVID-19 at Wise County prison

BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) — A third staff member at a Wise County prison has tested positive for the novel COVID-19, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC).
Numbers listed by the department show three employees have tested positive for COVID-19 at Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap.
Just last weekend, the agency confirmed two staff members tested positive for the virus.
The VADOC provides a regularly updated list of staff members and inmates that test positive for the COVID-19.
You can learn more here.
At this time, no inmates at any Southwest Virginia prison have tested positive for COVID-19, according to VADOC.