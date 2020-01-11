Update: Murder suspect in Rockcastle County dog attack appears in court

Update 1/13

The woman charged with murder in a Rockcastle County dog attack appeared in court Monday.

Sister station WKYT reports a public defender entered a not guilty plea for Melissa Wolke.

Neighbors called dispatchers and said they saw Wolke assault Donald Abner. Police said they found Wolke hitting Abner with an aggressive dog nearby.

Troopers said they had to shoot Wolke with a stun gun and killed the dog when it charged officers. They saw what looked like a dog's bite marks on Abner's neck and face.

The coroner's report has not confirmed the cause of death.

Wolke's bond remained at $500,000. Her preliminary hearing is set for January 22.

Update 1/11

The victim's name is now public. Sister station WKYT reports that Donald Abner was the man killed in the apparent dog attack.

Coroners have not yet determined a cause of death. His body will be sent to Frankfort this morning for an autopsy.

Update 1/10 11:51 p.m.

Troopers charged a Rockcastle County woman with murder after an apparent dog attack.

Melissa Wolke, 38, of Mount Vernon, is charged in the death of 55-year-old Donald Abner.

Kentucky State Police are still investigating.

She was taken to the Rockcastle County Detention Center.

Original Story

The Rockcastle County coroner said a dog attacked and killed someone Friday morning.

Police said the man was killed at a home on Pug Lane in Conway.

Kentucky State Police said a trooper found an aggressive dog that appeared to be a pit bull next to a truck and was forced to shoot it.

The victim's identity has not been released yet. The coroner said the dog bit the man several times in the head.

Police did tell sister station WKYT that the dog belonged to a woman who was there when they arrived.

Neighbors said they heard several gunshots in the area in the past few weeks.

"At night time I've been hearing several gunshots going up and down this read over here. I don't know what they're shooting at or for the fun of it or what," said one neighbor.

A veterinarian is testing the dead dog for rabies.

An autopsy of the victim's body is scheduled for Saturday in Frankfort.