UofL Health announces Breonna Taylor Memorial Scholarship Fund in Nursing

The University of Louisville on Friday announced a new scholarship fund named after Breonna Taylor.

The Breonna Taylor Memorial Scholarship Fund in Nursing will be a four-year renewable award.

Taylor, a former emergency-room technician at UofL who would have turned 27 on Friday, was shot dead by LMPD narcotics officers serving a no-knock warrant at her home in March.

The University of Louisville Black Student Union and UofL President Dr. Neeli Bendapudi made the announcement Friday.

The school said it will give preference to black women applicants who live in the state of Kentucky. The scholarship will cover full tuition and fees. The fund is created with 100-percent participation by the UofL Health Board members.

“While I didn’t know Breonna, I have learned that she was a wonderful person and a health care hero,” Bendapudi said. “Our hope is that this scholarship will provide the opportunity for another phenomenal young black woman to follow in Breonna’s footsteps.”

Added UofL Health CEO Tom Miller: “Breonna was a member of our UofL Health family. We grieve her loss, but we are hopeful her legacy can inspire meaningful change. This scholarship is part of an overall commitment to ensure diversity in our workforce and develop ongoing plans to eliminate racial inequality in health care.”

Anyone interested in supporting the Breonna Taylor Memorial Scholarship Fund can click here.

“I am so appreciative that the University of Louisville, in partnership with the Black Student Union, will honor Breonna’s life through the creation of the Breonna Taylor Memorial Scholarship,” said Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer. “Breonna is smiling down knowing that there will be a path for students to pursue nursing degrees without accumulating student loan debt. Thank you to the university and its students for ensuring that Bre’s legacy will continue for generations to come.”