Unsettled weather pattern continues this week

After a cooler weekend, temperatures will start a upward trend this week. It will take a couple of days for conditions to rebound though.

Today and Tonight

We should see a mix of sun and clouds today, but clouds will likely be the more dominant feature for your Monday. It will be breezy at times, with wind gusts of up to 20 mph possible. That will make our mid 50s daytime high feel much cooler.

Tonight, a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies should save us from a widespread frost, but some patchy frost is still possible. We could also see some fog late. Lows will drop into the mid 30s for most locations.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday looks similar to Monday condition wise. We could throw in some stray shower chances the later into the evening and overnight. Temperatures will be a touch warmer, getting a little closer to 60 degrees during the day and only dropping into the mid 40s with cloudy skies overnight. Wednesday looks cloudy with scattered chances for rain. We should make it to 60 during the day.

Starting Thursday and lingering through the weekend, we start to see that warming trend, thanks to a mixture of sun and clouds. We don't get rid of the scattered rain chances though. Highs Thursday and Friday will be close to 80 and it could feel like summertime by the weekend with highs in the mid 80s.

