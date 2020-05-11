University of the Cumberlands to move to 8-week class schedule

The University of the Cumberlands will move in-seat undergraduate students from a traditional semester schedule to the use of 8-week course terms due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This will divide fall and spring semesters into two eight-week terms. Students will continue to enroll in four or five courses each semester, however, those courses will be divided into two or three classes for each bi-term.

Cumberland already offers eight-week courses to online students throughout the year.

University President, Dr. Larry Cockrum also announced that Cumberlands will reopen its Williamsburg and Florence, Kentucky campuses to students in the fall.

“While it is impossible to predict the future, we have every intention of re-opening our campus locations to students this fall,” said Cockrum. “We are monitoring developments related to the coronavirus and are working diligently to put protocols in place to protect the health and safety of our entire campus community.”

Dr. Emily Coleman, Provost at Cumberlands, says the move to eight-week terms provides flexibility at a time when there is so much uncertainty.

According to Coleman, “One of the benefits of an 8-week academic calendar is that students and faculty can more easily transition from in-seat to online classes or from online to in-seat classes should the need arise. The 8-week format also allows students to focus on fewer classes at once. At the same time, faculty are able to work with a smaller group of students each term.”

With the adjusted schedule, the majority of in-seat undergraduate classes will take place Monday through Thursday.

Students will still get the same amount of in-seat instructional time as they did before, but coursework will be delivered over a shorter period.

Faculty and students will have Fridays available to work on assignments, prepare for the week ahead or log internship or observation hours.