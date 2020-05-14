University of Louisville makes ACT, SAT scores optional for fall 2021

For the first time, submitting ACT and SAT scores will be optional for some people applying to the University of Louisville.

The fall 2021 admission process was changed due to disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Certain programs, like the J.B. Speed School of Engineering, School of Nursing and College of Business will still require test scores.

“We have always attempted to look at students holistically,” UofL executive director of admissions Jenny Sawyer said, “especially students with excellent grades, a strong desire to learn and be a college graduate and those without the resources of others. This gives us the opportunity to provide access to UofL in new ways and reduce the stress of standardized tests to our prospective students, especially during these difficult times.”

Potential students who do not submit scores will be required to take one of several exams in math or reading to determine their proper placement, according to UofL.