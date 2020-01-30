University of Kentucky not allowing students, staff to travel to China

The World Health Organization declared a global emergency over the new coronavirus from China. Chinese officials report nearly 8,000 cases including 170 deaths as of Thursday evening.

Photo Credit: WKYT

In the US, federal officials confirmed the first "person to person" case in Illinois. The spread of the disease has some taking extra precautions.

Sister station WKYT reports the Univeristy of Kentucky said it is now allowing students or staff to travel to China.

Changzheng Wang is a member of the Kentucky Chinese American Association and has family members living in China.

"So far all of my relatives and friends that I've checked on. They are ok. They're not being affected by the disease, but they are stuck in the house," said Wang.

The Kentucky Chinese American Association has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for people in China impacted by the coronavirus.

The money will go toward face masks, coveralls and other protective gear for medical staff.