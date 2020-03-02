UK trying to get 29 students back to U.S. amid Italy coronavirus outbreak

As the United States continues to closely monitor for new cases of the Wuhan coronavirus, sister-station WKYT reports that the University of Kentucky is now working to get some of its own students home.

(Photo: CDC) (MGN)

The university says 29 students are on a study abroad trip to Italy, where more than 2,000 cases of the Wuhan coronavirus have been reported, the largest outbreak outside of Asia.

University of Kentucky President Eli Capiluto sent out the notice on Monday, March 3rd after the U.S. Department of State elevated the travel warning to a Level Three for Italy and Iran, although no students are currently in Iran.

Students on campus remain optimistic that everything will be alright.

"I'm not that concerned," student Kauthar Alharthi said. "I believe in the United States, they have taken their precautions about this virus. So whatever is going to happen we are protected."

There is no timeline announced for those students' potential return to the U.S.