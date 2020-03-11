University of Kentucky shifts classes to online due to concerns of COVID-19

As the coronavirus continues to spread in Kentucky, the University of Kentucky is taking precautions to protect its students and staff.

After students return from spring break on March 23, UK is shifting all of its courses online for two weeks.

The university will remain open and school administrators said the goal is to resume normal classes April 6.

So, what does this all mean?

Students can return to their dorms, apartments, home community or any other location to continue their classes.

The university said they plan to accommodate all students, regardless of their living options.

Staff said they understand there will be challenges for some students with accessing online or alternative platforms.

The school's Information Technology Services will explain more information about plans to ensure students have access to the internet.

During spring break, staff are deep cleaning campus facilities.

Here is how the university is handling other activities,

- Research and health care enterprise activities will continue as planned.

- All university-sponsored or endorsed travel internationally is suspended indefinitely.

- All travelers arriving from Europe and Japan will be required to self-isolate for 14 days after their arrival in the U.S. before they will be allowed to return to campus.

- Students who planned to participate in a Summer Education Abroad program will be contacted by UK Education Abroad and Exchanges Office by March 20 with a decision about the program.

- All university-sponsored or endorsed domestic travel is strongly discouraged.

- The university is evaluating campus events on a case-by-case basis.

For up-to-date information regarding the university's plans and preparedness, visit www.uky.edu/coronavirus/.