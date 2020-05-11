University of Kentucky professors looking into new antibody clinical trial

There are still a lot of questions surrounds COVID-19 and a big one is if you get sick can you catch the virus again?

Our sister station WKYT says professors at the University of Kentucky are looking into a new clinical trial.

Jerry Woodward, a UK professor of immunology, says usually antibodies last for several years.

But with a virus that is so new, Woodward says experts still do not know what level of antibody provides immunity.

While there are many tests on the market that give yes or no answers to the antibody, Woodward says they may not be accurate.

"The FDA relaxed their guidelines and so a lot of questionable tests flooded the market. That isn't to say there are some tests that are accurate, and so know what people have to be careful about is making sure they're getting a test that is accurate, but that they don't over interoperate the results of that test," said Woodward.

He also says UK uses tests that measure levels of antibodies versus those yes or no answers.

Woodward is hopeful that our body's antibody responses will be protective but it is going to take time to prove that.