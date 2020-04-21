University of Kentucky facing $70 million budget deficit

The ongoing effects of the coronavirus on the economy are leading to budget cuts, including furloughs and layoffs, at the University of Kentucky.

On Tuesday, officials announced the university is facing a $70 million deficit for next year. Most of that amount, about $40 million, is the projected decline in revenue from enrollments and other short-term investments.

President Eli Capilouto said in a news release cuts will include layoffs, a continued hiring freeze and a 90-day furlough in parts of the university where work has ceased or been reduced significantly. The university wil also not provide a merit increase on July 1 for the coming year, something they’ve done for the past seven years. The university will continue to pay health premiums for those who are furloughed.

No word on what the university plans to do about classes for the fall semester yet.

