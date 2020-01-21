University of Evansville dismisses Walter McCarty as the men’s head basketball coach

The University of Evansville announced on Tuesday the dismissal of Walter McCarty as head coach of the men’s basketball team, effective immediately.

McCarty was placed on administrative leave on Dec. 26 as UE initiated an external investigation by a national law firm into reports of alleged sexual misconduct and violations of the university’s Title IX policy.

Since then, UE says they have received additional reports of alleged misconduct by McCarty.

UE says that whole the investigation of potential Title IX violations will continue under the university’s policies, UE has decided that based on the facts uncovered thus far, it is necessary to terminate McCarty’s employment immediately.

Bennie Seltzer will continue to serve as interim Head Coach of Men’s Basketball until a new head coach is appointed.