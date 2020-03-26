University of Cumberlands offers test-optional admissions application

Many students have been affected by the cancellations of state ACT and SAT testing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In order to help students in the college application process, the University of the Cumberlands is now offering a test-optional application format.

Students still have the option to submit their test scores if they want, however, if they were unable to take the standardized tests or were unable to improve their score by taking it more times they don't have to worry.

The test-optional route allows the students to submit material showcasing the details of their academic career instead of a test score.

“There is a growing body of evidence that standardized tests like the SAT and ACT do not fully reflect the academic talents of every student,” said Dr. Larry L. Cockrum, University of the Cumberlands President. “During the admissions process, we will consider high school GPA, course load, and similar academic indicators that highlight the achievement of each student. We believe in taking every step we can to create an open application process for all students.”

The test-optional route will not affect students' eligibility for the institutional grants and need-based aid offered by Cumberlands as well as state and national education entities.

This option is open to all students, even student-athletes, though they still need to submit a test score to the NAIA. International students have access to this application method, as well. However, they must still take the English proficiency test.

Cumberland's admission counselors are available to help you with the application process virtually. Virtual campus tours are also being offered.