University of the Cumberlands distributes meals to those in need

Employees with The University of the Cumberlands are offering free meals for some of Williamsburg’s most vulnerable citizens.

University staff will prepare and deliver hot meals to the Williamsburg Senior Center and Williamsburg Independent Family Resource Center for distribution to those in need.

This is in collaboration with the university's food service provider, Pioneer College Caterers.

“In times of great trials, it is important to find moments of light,” said Cumberlands President, Dr. Larry Cockrum. “Our campus community instantly changed when our residence halls closed and our in-seat classes moved online for the semester; however, we still have food service staff who want to work, food to share, and the ability to provide meals to those in need in our community.”

This comes as the coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread.

The meal program begins March 24 and continues through May 2, 2020.

According to a news release, the university has a tradition of serving the Williamsburg community through PatServe.

