Union College working on 'virtual' ceremony as traditional commencement canceled

Union College in Barbourville announced Tuesday that their commencement ceremony scheduled for May 9th would be canceled.

The decision was made in order to comply with CDC, local, state, and national government regulations in the face of the COVID-19 outbreak.

They also said that while they may not be able to hold their traditional commencement, that their staff was working on an "alternative virtual ceremony" for graduates on the regularly scheduled date.

The university said they would send out more information as plans develop.

Frequently Asked Questions and other updates regarding the school's COVID-19 plan can be viewed at www.unionky.ed/covid.

